County suffers 28 COVID deaths in 2-day span

KINGMAN – Another 28 Mohave County residents have succumbed to complications of COVID-19, raising the death toll since the beginning of the year to over 100.

The deaths were reported, along with 600 new cases of the coronavirus, by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 19-20.

The Bullhead City medical service area, one of four such service areas in the county, suffered the most with 13 residents passing away. There were nine deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area, and six in the Kingman service area.

The majority of the 28 deaths involved elderly patients, but three of the deceased were adults under 50, including one in the 30-39 age bracket.

The Kingman-area deaths included four patients in the 70-79 age range, and two ages 80-89.

Of the 600 new cases, 172 were logged in the Kingman area, including 60 involving patients in the more-vulnerable age ranges over 60. There were 29 new local cases ages 20-29, 18 ages 70-79, 12 ages 80-89 and one age 90 or older.

There were another 14 new cases involving children and teens – seven each ages 0-10 and 11-19. There were also 29 new cases ages 20-29, 26 ages 50-59, 24 ages 40-49 and 19 ages 30-39.

The Lake Havasu City service area experienced the most new cases with 206, followed by the Bullhead City service area, which includes Fort Mohave, with 205. There were 17 new cases reported in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

While the number of new cases appears to be in decline in the county after setting records in December, the death count remains high. There have been 800 new cases and 28 deaths announced in the county between noon on Friday, Jan. 16 and noon on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The county has been experiencing an increase in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14.

There were 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7. The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past six weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 15,401 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 17,586 cases in the county. The county has counted 403 deaths, while the state reports 472.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 132 deaths, followed by Kingman with 103, Lake Havasu City with 97, Fort Mohave with 33, Golden Valley with 19 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,801 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,023 for Bullhead City, 3,647 for Kingman, 1,318 for Fort Mohave, 630 for Mohave Valley, 471 for Golden Valley and 371 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 94 cases in Topock and 40 in Dolan Springs. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.5 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.4% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,742 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Jan. 20 there were 607 new cases of COVID-19 from 921 tests for a positivity rate of 66%.

The positivity rate in the county was 42% (207/495) on Wednesday, Jan. 13; 37% (110/304) on Thursday, Jan. 14; 89% (226/255) on Friday, Jan. 15; 41% (111/271) on Saturday, Jan. 16; 42% (82/193) on Sunday, Jan. 17; 100% (83/83) on Monday, Jan. 18; and 5% (80/1,698) on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 81,784 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 73,887 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.5% have been positive. Of the 7,897 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 14.4% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Jan. 21, AZDHS was reporting 244 new death and 9,398 new cases from 33,062 tests for a positivity rate of 28%. More than 699,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 11,772 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 24.4 million confirmed cases and 406,384 deaths the morning of Thursday, Jan. 21. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,078,315 deaths from more than 97 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help avoid stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.