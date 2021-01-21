Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter spotlights Emily Black

KINGMAN – When asked by the Best Friends Network, a coalition of more than 3,200 animal welfare groups across the country, to highlight a standout caregiver in the community, Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter chose to “share the lifesaving prowess of Emily Black.”

A transfer coordinator at the Mohave County Animals Shelter, friends wrote in a news release that Black leads the local trap-neuter-return organization Feral Cat Warriors and frequently fosters at-risk cats and kittens.

In 2020 Black arranged for the safe transfer of 300 cats and kittens to no-kill rescue organizations while fostering at least 100 herself.

“Recently, the shelter was inundated with a hoarding case of over 80 cats. She arranged for the cats to be either transferred to local rescues or sterilized and relocated as working barn cats,” Friends wrote. “It’s no wonder the community affectionately calls her ‘Cat Lady.’”

Information provided by Friends of Mohave County Animal Shelter