Griffith Energy donates to Golden Valley firefighters
Originally Published: January 21, 2021 2:27 p.m.
Updated as of Thursday, January 21, 2021 4:52 PM
From left, Golden Valley Fire District Chief David Cunningham, Griffith Energy Plant Manager Scott Henry and GVFD Assistant Fire Chief David Martin display MSA Evolution 6000+ thermal imaging cameras that were donated to GVFD by Griffith Energy. The cameras are used by firefighters to determine if humans or animals are located in or around a fire zone.
