OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Jan. 21
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said Thursday, Jan. 21 that the county is working with 20 local providers in an attempt to hasten vaccinations. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said Thursday, Jan. 21 that the county is working with 20 local providers in an attempt to hasten vaccinations. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: January 21, 2021 4:33 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley and Deputy Director Melissa Palmer explained the county’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution process at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 21. Another 3,000 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive next week, Burley said – 2,000 second doses and 1,000 first doses.

The county is working with 20 providers to accelerate vaccination of eligible group ‘1A’ (health-care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff), a subgroup of ‘1B’ composed of prevention and protective services employees, and all residents age 75 and older.

Burley referred the media and the public to the county’s vaccination webpage. Palmer said MCDPH is constantly updating information on local providers and the often-limited availability of vaccinations.

Burley said her department works with the state very closely. They remain in “constant communication,” she said, holding meetings three times per week.

The county’s questions, she said, are met with a “timely response.”

As of now, the state did not make a decision to release second doses yet, Burley said.

She also explained the Arizona Department of Health Services receives its allocations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and then it allocates whatever it has to Arizona counties, based on a population formula.

Burley said all the storage-sensitive Pfizer vaccine the state received went to mass vaccination sites like the State Farm Stadium site near Phoenix, mainly because it’s easier to vaccine with easier-to-store Moderna in rural areas.

She recommended for people to explore the mass vaccination options somewhere else in Arizona, especially now that some of them are open to people age 65 and older.

For now, Mohave County doesn’t have enough doses of the vaccine to operate its own mass vaccination site.

The county’s vaccination page is at https://bit.ly/3627oUr. The Arizona Department of Health’s “Find Vaccine” page is here https://bit.ly/3o3QGdC.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State