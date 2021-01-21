Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations

KINGMAN – Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley and Deputy Director Melissa Palmer explained the county’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution process at a press conference on Thursday, Jan. 21. Another 3,000 doses of Moderna vaccine will arrive next week, Burley said – 2,000 second doses and 1,000 first doses.

The county is working with 20 providers to accelerate vaccination of eligible group ‘1A’ (health-care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff), a subgroup of ‘1B’ composed of prevention and protective services employees, and all residents age 75 and older.

Burley referred the media and the public to the county’s vaccination webpage. Palmer said MCDPH is constantly updating information on local providers and the often-limited availability of vaccinations.

Burley said her department works with the state very closely. They remain in “constant communication,” she said, holding meetings three times per week.

The county’s questions, she said, are met with a “timely response.”

As of now, the state did not make a decision to release second doses yet, Burley said.

She also explained the Arizona Department of Health Services receives its allocations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and then it allocates whatever it has to Arizona counties, based on a population formula.

Burley said all the storage-sensitive Pfizer vaccine the state received went to mass vaccination sites like the State Farm Stadium site near Phoenix, mainly because it’s easier to vaccine with easier-to-store Moderna in rural areas.

She recommended for people to explore the mass vaccination options somewhere else in Arizona, especially now that some of them are open to people age 65 and older.

For now, Mohave County doesn’t have enough doses of the vaccine to operate its own mass vaccination site.

The county’s vaccination page is at https://bit.ly/3627oUr. The Arizona Department of Health’s “Find Vaccine” page is here https://bit.ly/3o3QGdC.