Obituary | Edwin Leroy Davies

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 Edwin Leroy Davies, loving husband and father of four children, lost his third battle with cancer and passed away at the age of 72.

Edwin, known to his friends as Lee, was born Feb. 18, 1948 in Manhattan, Kansas to Glen and Velma Davies. He attended high school in Grand Junction, Colorado and earned his BS from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington, , and his MS from Western State University in Gunnison, Colorado.

Lee was a modern-day Renaissance man and a proud Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He had many passions. At the top of his list were hunting, shooting, fishing, building airplanes, houses, cars, motorcycles and boats. He was known as a quiet and gentle soul who loved to joke, read, tinker with projects and play with his dogs.

Lee loved to teach and in return was admired by his students. Culminating a storied teaching career at many schools, he taught science, history and special education at Kingman High School for many years before retiring.



His family and friends always looked towards him for his wisdom throughout his life. He was always available to help fix whatever was broken and be a friend whenever needed. Lee supported his wife, Armi, with activities benefiting the local Filipino American community for over 30 years, and also helped other organizations.

Lee is preceded in death by his son, Michael; his sister, Phyllis; his father, Glen; and mother, Velma. He is survived by his loving wife, Armi; his three children, Kevin, Renee and Seth; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24 at College Park Baptist Church, 1990 Jagerson Ave., Kingman at 1 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic masks and hand sanitation will be required prior to entering.