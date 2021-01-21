Rants and Raves | Jan. 22, 2021

Let us know what’s on your mind in 40 words or less. Submit Rants and Raves at kdminer.com/rants-and-raves or email editorial@kdminer.com. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

Tom Ciardullo letter: Our democracy is at risk – Like the 100-day mask mandate let’s refrain from attack tweets, Facebook posts, Rants and Raves for 100 days. We must get over attacking each other in this country. Try it for the next 100 days. It’ll be habit-forming.

Inauguration day is also moving day at White House – Thank you, President Biden, for your inaugural speech. Hopefully all Americans can stop hating each other and start working together. Good luck, President Biden and Vice President Harris.

Why are rural communities not getting the Chinese virus vaccine as quickly as the cities? Our lives don’t matter?

Don’t you knuckle-headed Dems know that Joe is going to be put in his basement by the 25th Amendment and Commie Kamala is going to be president with Nasty Nancy as VP? Get a life, idiots!

Biden can’t pardon Trump after what he’s done to this country. Global leaders think America is a joke, ineptness in handling of COVID-19, insurrection and sedition, criminal activities, etc. Trump needs to go to prison.

Putting brain-dead Joe in office just to use him is the epitome of elder abuse. He really doesn’t get it, and neither do most of the Democrats.

Trump and first lady Melania have no class. Did not welcome the Bidens as tradition for outgoing presidents. Obamas couldn’t stand Trumps but were gracious and inviting to the Trumps, who are low-lifes and losers.

From reading letters to the editor and rants and raves a lot of you would have been on the side of the British in the 1770s. Somewhere along the line the rest of us will have to stand our ground.

Trump trial pending – Hmmm! Seems like the “mouth” Pelosi is getting cold feet; hanging on to the impeachment just as she did last year, for a month I believe. Appears she may not have the numbers; can’t impeach after he’s out of office.

Trump leaves America at its most divided since the Civil War. What a horrible legacy for the worst president in U.S. history.

Mohave County records 200 more cases of COVID-19 – The Spanish Flu, 1920. Ten-thousand DUI deaths annually since then equals 990K DUI deaths pre-2020, and 990K in the next 100 years. You rant about masks and germs but drive silently past the packed bars. Where is the outrage?

Thank you to my neighbors who cross the street when I am out for a walk. I appreciate the space you give to me to keep me safe. I am happy to do the same for you.

Wearing a mask is not a political statement; it is an IQ test. A ridiculous amount of people in Mohave County are failing this IQ test. Stop sniveling and wear a mask.

Golden Valley residents collect a ton of food for shelter – Kudos to all those who supported and contributed to this effort. Keep supporting the shelter and the Luv of Paws, and adopting these wonderful animals. They add so much joy to our lives and require so little.

Jim Consolato Community View: Vote to impeach is inciting division – Mr. Consolato, I too am sickened so I remind myself: “Vengeance is mine, sayeth the Lord,” “Touch not my anointed,” “The Lord will not cast off forever.” President Trump is our David, not perfect, but God’s man. Hang tough!

Rants and Raves: Mayoral recall signatures submitted in Kingman: Mayor Miles did not back down on the mask proclamation. Her council members voted to rescind it because they feared the “misinformed mob,” and her vice mayor did not support her position! The proclamation was absolutely based on science.