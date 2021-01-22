ATM machine stolen from American Legion in Golden Valley
KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two men who stole an ATM machine from the American Legion in Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 21.
According to an MCSO news release, video surveillance from the property showed two men enter the building at 3435 N. Verde Road at about 3:15 p.m. They went immediately to the ATM, loaded it on a dolly and removed it from the building.
Deputies responded to an active burglar alarm and discovered that entry had been gained by prying open doors.
Both suspects wore beanies, face coverings and gloves. One is described as being between 6 foot 2 inches and 6 foot 5 inches in height. The other is about 5 foot 9 inches or 5 foot 10 inches tall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-002625.
