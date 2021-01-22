OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Jan. 22
Weather  46.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

ATM machine stolen from American Legion in Golden Valley

This screen shot is from video taken during the theft of an ATM from the American Legion in Golden Valley. (Courtesy photo provided by MCSO)

This screen shot is from video taken during the theft of an ATM from the American Legion in Golden Valley. (Courtesy photo provided by MCSO)

Originally Published: January 22, 2021 1:10 p.m.

photo

This screen shot is from video taken during the theft of an ATM from the American Legion in Golden Valley. (Courtesy photo provided by MCSO)

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for two men who stole an ATM machine from the American Legion in Golden Valley on Thursday, Jan. 21.

According to an MCSO news release, video surveillance from the property showed two men enter the building at 3435 N. Verde Road at about 3:15 p.m. They went immediately to the ATM, loaded it on a dolly and removed it from the building.

Deputies responded to an active burglar alarm and discovered that entry had been gained by prying open doors.

Both suspects wore beanies, face coverings and gloves. One is described as being between 6 foot 2 inches and 6 foot 5 inches in height. The other is about 5 foot 9 inches or 5 foot 10 inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312 and reference DR#21-002625.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State