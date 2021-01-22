Mohave County suffers 6 more deaths from COVID-19

KINGMAN – Another six Mohave County residents, including three from the Kingman medical service area, have died from complications of COVID-19.

The deaths, along with 219 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, were announced Thursday, Jan. 21 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

It raised the death toll in the county to 425 since the beginning of the pandemic, and pushed the case count over 16,000 to 16,134.

All of the newly announced deaths involved elderly residents, including three from the Kingman service area in the 70-79 age bracket. The deaths of two patients from the Bullhead City service area in the 70-79 age group, and one patient from the Lake Havasu City service area in the 80-89 age bracket, were also revealed.

Of the 219 new cases, 61 were in the sprawling Kingman service area, including 24 in the more-vulnerable age groups over age 60. There were 14 new local cases ages 60-69, six ages 70-79 and four ages 80-89.

Another 14 Kingman-area cases involved children and teens, including eight ages 11-19 and six ages 0-10. There were also 11 new cases ages 20-29, seven ages 30-39, three ages 40-49 and two ages 50-59.

Bullhead City and Lake Havasu tied for the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 79 each.

While the number of new cases appears to be in decline in the county after setting records in December, the death count remains high. There have been 1,019 new cases and 34 deaths announced in the county between noon on Friday, Jan. 16 and noon on Thursday, Jan. 21.

The county has been experiencing an increase in new cases and deaths that mirrors state and national trends, with 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14.

There were 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7. The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past six weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 16,134 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 17,872 cases in the county. The county has counted 425 deaths, while the state reports 482.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 134 deaths, followed by Kingman with 105, Lake Havasu City with 98, Fort Mohave with 33, Golden Valley with 20 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,882 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,076 for Bullhead City, 3,688 for Kingman, 1,329 for Fort Mohave, 639 for Mohave Valley, 493 for Golden Valley and 371 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 99 cases in Topock and 40 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.5 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.5% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,818 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Jan. 21 there were 286 new cases of COVID-19 from 633 tests for a positivity rate of 45%.

The positivity rate in the county was 37% (110/304) on Thursday, Jan. 14; 89% (226/255) on Friday, Jan. 15; 41% (111/271) on Saturday, Jan. 16; 42% (82/193) on Sunday, Jan. 17; 100% (83/83) on Monday, Jan. 18; 5% (80/1,698) on Tuesday, Jan. 19; and 66% (607/921) on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 82,417 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 74,499 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.5% have been positive. Of the 7,918 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 14.5% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Jan. 22, AZDHS was reporting 229 new death and 8,099 new cases from 22,511 tests for a positivity rate of 36%. More than 708,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 12,001 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 24.6 million confirmed cases and 410,637 deaths the morning of Friday, Jan. 22. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,094,844 deaths from nearly 98 million confirmed cases on Friday, Jan. 22.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.