Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam

KINGMAN – A criminal posing as a court employee has been asking area residents for money to settle “court matters,” the Mohave County Superior Court warned in a news release.

The scammer has stated that $1,000 must be sent to them immediately or a warrant would be issued. The scammer has also made claims that the person’s vehicle would be taken.

The court warned residents not to be “swindled,” and to not give out personal information or send money.

For further information on legitimate court-related matters, contact the court directly. Contact information for Mohave County Courts can be found at www.MohaveCourts.az.gov.