National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
KINGMAN - It’s time to get the boots out. Snow is forecast for the Kingman area, with up to a half inch of the white stuff expected to fall on Monday, Jan. 25, according to the National Weather Service office in Las Vegas.
The first chance of flakes or flurries comes Sunday night, when a 20% chance of precipitation and a low temperature near freezing at 34 degrees is forecast.
On Friday, Jan. 22, the weather service was listing the chance of precipitation on Monday at 100%, with snow accumulations of less than a half inch expected on valley floors, and more snow possible in higher elevations.
There’s also a “chance” of snow showers Monday night and Tuesday, the weather service was reporting.
Rain is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23, with a 40% chance of precipitation during the day Friday and an 80% chance overnight. There’s a 20% chance of rain on Sunday, and a 20% chance of rain or snow Sunday night.
High temperatures in the forecast period were expected to be 55 degrees on Friday, 49 degrees on Saturday, 48 degrees on Sunday, 41 degrees on Monday and 39 degrees on Tuesday. Overnight lows are expected to be near or below freezing on Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
