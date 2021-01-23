OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 24
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City sets Bingo night at Palo Christi gym

(Adobe image)

(Adobe image)

Originally Published: January 23, 2021 5:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is inviting residents to “bring the kids for a fun family night at Palo Christi Gym on Friday, Jan. 29.”

The evening, which will feature Bingo, will start with a dinner of chili with the fixings, cornbread and a cookie, the city wrote in a news release.

Bingo will consist of prizes for every game winner, the city noted.

Due to COVID-19, only 75 people may attend, so advance registration is recommende.

“All COVID restrictions for indoors will be observed,” the news release stated.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bingo games will be played from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The cost is $8 per person for those pre-register and $10 per person at the door if space allows.

For more information about this family event, contact the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department at 928-757-7919.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State