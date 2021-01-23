City sets Bingo night at Palo Christi gym

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is inviting residents to “bring the kids for a fun family night at Palo Christi Gym on Friday, Jan. 29.”

The evening, which will feature Bingo, will start with a dinner of chili with the fixings, cornbread and a cookie, the city wrote in a news release.

Bingo will consist of prizes for every game winner, the city noted.

Due to COVID-19, only 75 people may attend, so advance registration is recommende.

“All COVID restrictions for indoors will be observed,” the news release stated.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Bingo games will be played from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The cost is $8 per person for those pre-register and $10 per person at the door if space allows.

For more information about this family event, contact the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department at 928-757-7919.

Information provided by the City of Kingman