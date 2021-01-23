City sets Bingo night at Palo Christi gym
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman is inviting residents to “bring the kids for a fun family night at Palo Christi Gym on Friday, Jan. 29.”
The evening, which will feature Bingo, will start with a dinner of chili with the fixings, cornbread and a cookie, the city wrote in a news release.
Bingo will consist of prizes for every game winner, the city noted.
Due to COVID-19, only 75 people may attend, so advance registration is recommende.
“All COVID restrictions for indoors will be observed,” the news release stated.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Bingo games will be played from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
The cost is $8 per person for those pre-register and $10 per person at the door if space allows.
For more information about this family event, contact the City of Kingman Parks and Recreation Department at 928-757-7919.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
- Rain in the forecast for Kingman area
- Mohave County touts COVID vaccines as ‘safe’
- 12 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: