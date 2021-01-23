Community View | Will the newly elected do as they promised

Many promises were made by those running for elected office during 2020. Only time will tell if those victorious in their campaign bids will follow through with their promises.

Yes, the 2020 primary and general elections are over and are now in the history books. Some individuals for partisan positions were elected and/or won the re-election. Some of the luckier ones did not have a challenger from a different political party, and were not required to compete in the general election. However, for those with challengers from a different party, they moved onto the general election and vied for one of the spots that were available.

Those who were vying for a non-partisan position did not have to compete in the primary election; they went directly to the general election and those independent candidates also went directly to the general election.

The general election took place on Nov. 3. and then the long, drawn-out 2020 election process was “put to bed.”

I say right up front that some people and I may not be satisfied with the results of certain races, but we have to succumb to the fact the people have spoken.

I honestly believe I heard more than 22% of the people in the county complain about how our local government has been run in the past and about some self-serving elected and condescending officials, but as the old saying goes, “If you don’t vote, you can’t complain” about how our government runs.

Yes, I would like to send out proverbial congratulations to all those people new to the political arena who were elected in the primary and to those who were elected during the general election, and will return to public office.

The main thing is all of those elected must remember what they said and promised during their campaign treks throughout our county, during the various meet and greets, and during the debates/forums hosted by many organizations throughout the year.

Hopefully those elected people will do as they said they will do if elected and not conveniently suffer a memory loss once in office. I know this might sound sarcastic, but this has occurred after past elections.

Well, I’m going to help those candidates who may ultimately suffer memory loss about what they said and/or promised during their campaign. Granted, some of the candidates were more nebulous than others with what they would do, but the astounding majority did promise specific things. I guess my memory is actually pretty much intact because I recall most campaign promises by candidates that I hope will be instituted or voted into existence.

Campaign promises can’t be kicked to the curb like yesterday’s trash never to be heard of again. It doesn’t happen that way.

When those winners of the election opened their offices up for business after being sworn in, they must remember that what they say and do will be watched through a giant microscope by the residents who voted them into office.

If any elected officials, both county and from the various cities in Mohave County, violate regulations; if there is a resurgence of condescending behavior as some residents have felt occurred in the past; if they engage in self-serving adventures that do not benefit the residents of Mohave County as a whole; and they do not do as they promised the voters during their campaigns, they must realize it isn’t beyond the realm of possibility that there could be a recall movement to oust them.

No, I am not a fan of recalls. I do believe that if someone thinks an elected official isn’t doing their job, they should wait and toss their hat into the political ring during the primary election cycle.

And last but not least, I honestly hope the people who were not successful in their campaign bids will continue to be involved in federal, state and county goings-on even if from the periphery. If they were serious enough about wanting to serve in an elected position, then they should be serious enough to stay involved.

(Butch Meriwether is a resident of Golden Valley.)