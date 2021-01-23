COVID complications kill 11 more residents of Mohave County

KINGMAN – Another 11 Mohave County residents have been killed by COVID-19, raising the death toll in the county to 430 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 117 since the beginning of 2021.

The deaths, which included five in the Kingman medical service area, were reported on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22 by the Mohave County Department of Public Health.

County health officials also reported that another 407 county residents have been infected with the virus, raising the total since the beginning of the year to 4,353, more than one-fourth of the 16,320 cases logged since the first was reported on March 24, 2020.

All of the new deaths involved elderly patients age 70 or older. The Kingman deceased included four in the 70-79 age bracket, and one patient age 80-89.

There were also three deaths in the Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, and two deaths in the Lake Havasu City service area.

Of the 407 new cases, 109 are in the Kingman service area, including 41 in the age groups over 60 that are more vulnerable to complications of COVID-19. There were 23 new local cases ages 60-69, 13 ages 70-79 and five ages 80-89.

Another 20 cases involved children and teens, 10 each ages 0-10 and 11-19. There were also 21 new cases ages 20-29, 13 ages 30-39, nine ages 50-59 and five ages 40-49.

Lake Havasu City suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 147.

There were also 139 cases in the Bullhead City area, and four in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The locations of another four new cases had not yet been determined.

The number new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mohave County declined slightly in the week ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 22, but the numbers remain high with 1,207 new cases and 39 deaths.

There were 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14 and 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past seven weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are in short supply and are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 16,320 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 18,102 cases in the county. The county has counted 430 deaths, while the state reports 487.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 135 deaths, followed by Kingman with 106, Lake Havasu City with 100, Fort Mohave with 33, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,945 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,108 for Bullhead City, 3,725 for Kingman, 1,349 for Fort Mohave, 646 for Mohave Valley, 502 for Golden Valley and 379 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 100 cases in Topock and 40 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,089 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Jan. 22 there were 230 new cases of COVID-19 from 559 tests for a positivity rate of 41%.

The positivity rate in the county was 89% (226/255) on Friday, Jan. 15; 41% (111/271) on Saturday, Jan. 16; 42% (82/193) on Sunday, Jan. 17; 100% (83/83) on Monday, Jan. 18; 5% (80/1,698) on Tuesday, Jan. 19; 66% (607/921) on Wednesday, Jan. 20; and 45% (286/633) on Thursday, Jan. 21.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 82,976 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 75,037 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.6% have been positive. Of the 7,939 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 14.7% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Jan. 23, AZDHS was reporting 169 new death and 7,316 new cases from 21,491 tests for a positivity rate of 34%. More than 715,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 12,170 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 24.8 million confirmed cases and 414,473 deaths the morning of Saturday, Jan. 23. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,110,289 deaths more than 98 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Jan. 23.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.