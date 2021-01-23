Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead

KINGMAN – Mohave County health-care providers and facilities will continue offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the Phase 1B prioritized group “75 and Older,” as well as the 1B category “Protective Services Occupations” this week, the Mohave County Department of Public Health announced in a news release.

“This will take place before moving to the Education and Childcare Providers category in the 1B Phase,” the county wrote, noting it follows Arizona Department of Health Services tiered prioritization guidance for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine in Phase 1B.

And soon, Embry Health will be providing vaccines at Mohave Community College campuses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, the county’s three cities.

“There had been a short technical delay in Embry coming on board as a major vaccine provider in Mohave County. That has been remedied ...,” the news release explained.

Embry Health started vaccinations in Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City on Saturday, and is expected to begin providing vaccinations in Kingman starting this week.

All Embry Health vaccination locations are at Mohave Community College (MCC) campuses. Appointments are required before showing up at any location.

Embry TestNOW at MCC Bullhead City is located at 3400 Highway 95 in Bullhead City. The website to make appointments is https://bit.ly/3pdwc3o.

Embry TestNOW MCC Lake Havasu City is located at 1977 W. Acoma Blvd. in Lake Havasu City. The website to make appointments is https://bit.ly/2KGXQXs.

“Please book an appointment and register as a patient before arriving,” Embry advises.

Information about the MCC Kingman vaccination will be made available as soon as it is set up next week, the county advised.

“Public Health is working with all vaccine providers in the county to increase the number of doses that can be administered per day. Additionally, we are working on a process to assist individuals without Internet or computer access with scheduling vaccination appointments,” Mohave County Public Health Director Denise Burley said in the release.

Find the current list of vaccine providers in the county and contact information here https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ. Appointments are required via the providers’ websites or by telephone.

Residents are advised to monitor the county public health website at https://covid-19-mohave.hub.arcgis.com/ to obtain the most current information.

Information provided by Mohave County