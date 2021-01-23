Foster elected District 1 Director for county GOP central committee
LAKE HAVASU CITY – At its annual meeting on Jan. 9 the Mohave County GOP Central Committee elected new officers for the next two years.
At the District 1 caucus, Becky Foster was elected to a two-year term as director. She succeeds former District 1 Director Dinah Kundert. The district includes Kingman, Golden Valley, Truxton, Peach Springs, Hackberry, Wikieup, White Hills, Chloride, North County, Meadview, Dolan Springs and Golden Valley.
“I want to build on current successes and provide education for our committeemen and the general public; recruit and assist Republican candidates up and down the ballot in getting elected; and, of course, register as many Republicans as we possibly can,” Foster said in a news release. “Additionally, I plan to reach out to surrounding rural areas in order to include those who cannot easily travel to Kingman.”
Meetings for precinct committeemen are held the third Monday of each month. Anyone interested in getting involved as a precinct committeeman, running for public office or working for Republican candidates may contact the Kingman District 1 GOP office at 2116 N. Stockton Hill Road, Suite B at 928-279-1411.
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
- Rain in the forecast for Kingman area
- Mohave County touts COVID vaccines as ‘safe’
- 12 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: