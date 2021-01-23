OFFERS
Foster elected District 1 Director for county GOP central committee

Becky Foster (Courtesy photo)



Originally Published: January 23, 2021 6:41 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – At its annual meeting on Jan. 9 the Mohave County GOP Central Committee elected new officers for the next two years.

At the District 1 caucus, Becky Foster was elected to a two-year term as director. She succeeds former District 1 Director Dinah Kundert. The district includes Kingman, Golden Valley, Truxton, Peach Springs, Hackberry, Wikieup, White Hills, Chloride, North County, Meadview, Dolan Springs and Golden Valley.

“I want to build on current successes and provide education for our committeemen and the general public; recruit and assist Republican candidates up and down the ballot in getting elected; and, of course, register as many Republicans as we possibly can,” Foster said in a news release. “Additionally, I plan to reach out to surrounding rural areas in order to include those who cannot easily travel to Kingman.”

Meetings for precinct committeemen are held the third Monday of each month. Anyone interested in getting involved as a precinct committeeman, running for public office or working for Republican candidates may contact the Kingman District 1 GOP office at 2116 N. Stockton Hill Road, Suite B at 928-279-1411.

