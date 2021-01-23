Kingman Young Marines donate more than 100 books
KINGMAN – Kingman Young Marines and Marine Corps League Detachment 887 of Kingman, through the Toys for Tots program, recently donated more than 100 children’s books to the Little Free Library at Dig it Kingman Community Gardens.
Commandant Terry Flanagan of the Marine Corps League, also the executive officer with the Young Marines, explained that this year the Marines were sent a lot of books through the Toys for Tots program as the national organization stepped up its efforts to encourage children to read.
“Well, we gave out as many as we were thinking of and we were shocked,” Flanagan said. “We were waiting to have more families this year; we were 100 families short from last year.”
That means there were plenty of books left over after the holidays.
Having seen that the Little Free Library was seeking children’s books, Flanagan and the Kingman Young Marines decided to reach out and offer the donation.
“We appreciate the Marine Corps and the junior Marines coming in and donating books to us. It’s really fun to be able to work with the community,” said Denise Neath of the gardens. “We are really blessed and thankful for all that they’ve done for us and other people, too, in the garden.”
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
- Rain in the forecast for Kingman area
- Mohave County touts COVID vaccines as ‘safe’
- 12 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: