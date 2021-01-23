OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 24
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Kingman Young Marines donate more than 100 books

From left: Ethan Falkner, 14, Harley Petersen, 12, Kingman Young Marines Training Officer Clifton Oppenheim, Kingman Young Marines Executive Officer Terry Flanagan, 13-year-old Jenelle Buck and 14-year-old Chris Buck. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

From left: Ethan Falkner, 14, Harley Petersen, 12, Kingman Young Marines Training Officer Clifton Oppenheim, Kingman Young Marines Executive Officer Terry Flanagan, 13-year-old Jenelle Buck and 14-year-old Chris Buck. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: January 23, 2021 5:42 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Young Marines and Marine Corps League Detachment 887 of Kingman, through the Toys for Tots program, recently donated more than 100 children’s books to the Little Free Library at Dig it Kingman Community Gardens.

Commandant Terry Flanagan of the Marine Corps League, also the executive officer with the Young Marines, explained that this year the Marines were sent a lot of books through the Toys for Tots program as the national organization stepped up its efforts to encourage children to read.

“Well, we gave out as many as we were thinking of and we were shocked,” Flanagan said. “We were waiting to have more families this year; we were 100 families short from last year.”

That means there were plenty of books left over after the holidays.

Having seen that the Little Free Library was seeking children’s books, Flanagan and the Kingman Young Marines decided to reach out and offer the donation.

“We appreciate the Marine Corps and the junior Marines coming in and donating books to us. It’s really fun to be able to work with the community,” said Denise Neath of the gardens. “We are really blessed and thankful for all that they’ve done for us and other people, too, in the garden.”

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State