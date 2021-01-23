Licenses & Permits | Jan. 24, 2020

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 15:

– Kerry Potteet: 7557 N. Avenida Del Burro, Kingman; replace power pole 200 amp.

– David Whittington: Meadview; relocate propane tank.

– Truelove Plumbing: Kingman; gas line replacement.

– Thomas Coons: 7765 N. Sky View Drive, Lake Havasu City; new 200 amp service to metal garage.

– Desert Toyhaulers: 1257 E. Levee Drive, Mohave Valley; electric to new garage.

– Mohave Offgrid Construction: Kingman; installation of electrical pole.

– Mohave Offgrid Construction: Kingman; installation of electric pole.

– Harvey Wright: Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical for existing RV.

– Clifford Dillard: Kingman; demo existing manufactured home.

– Beth Weisser: 3025 E. Ames Ave., Kingman; replace and move panel to 100 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Jan. 21:

– Truelove Plumbing: 1911 Kino Ave., Kingman; addition; $104.

– A&C Plumbing Concept: 307 E. Beale St., Kingman; gas; zero dollars.

– Ambient Edge: 1730 Kino Ave., Kingman; remodel; $307.

– IZMAz General Contractors: 1115 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 103 and 104, Kingman; remodel; $414.

– Jeffery Gaskins: 3560 Hodges Road, Kingman; carport; $275.

– American Steel Carports: 635 Latigo Lane, Kingman; carport; $299.

– Interstate Steel Structure: 2524 Simms Ave., Kingman; detached garage; $622.

– Protek Construction: 2264 Seneca St., Kingman; detached garage; $1,547.

– Interstate Steel Structures: 2440 Omaha Drive, Kingman; detached garage; $622.

– Angle Homes: 3620 Split Branch Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,494.

– Giglio Investments: 3625 N. Kenneth Road, Kingman; new SFR; $5,833.

– Angle Homes: 3414 Spur Cross St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,160.

– Future Foresight: 3640 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,049.

– Angle Homes: 3626 Split Branch Road, Kingman; new SFR; $4,138.

– Future Foresight: 3644 N. Pearl St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,049.

– Angle Homes: 3620 Corrales Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,628.

– Cantrell Development: 2136 John Wayne Drive, Kingman; new SFR; $4,862.

– Discount Sign Company: 1949 Beverly Ave., Ste. 2, Kingman; attached to building; $345.

– Discount Sign Company: 3880 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 102, Kingman; $345.

– Discount Sign Company: 3340 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. C, Kingman; free standing; zero dollars.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Jan. 21:

– Giglio Investments: 960 Hillcrest Drive, Kingman; contractor.

– BX Enterprise: 3125 E. Potter Ave., Kingman; property management.

– River Tile and Stone: 807 E. Andy Devine Ave., Ste. A and B, Kingman; retail trade.