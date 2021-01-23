Obituary | Judy Lynn Spainhour Bodenhamer

Judy Lynn Spainhour Bodenhamer was born March 25, 1946 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, the daughter of Hunter Delos Spainhour and Agnes Elizabeth Collins. She died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 in Kingman at the age of 74. She had been battling multiple health issues since mid-December.



Judy’s family moved to the Dade City, Florida area when Judy was 12 and that is where she grew up in her teen years with her sisters and brother and met her first husband Dave.

From her marriage to Julian (Dave) Weaver, they had two children, Rhonda and David, while living in New York and Florida. Later in life she would marry Vance Wells and they moved to Atlanta, Georgia as her career advanced. Kennesaw, Georgia is where she met her current husband Jimmie Lee Bodenhamer and they were married in 1999. They moved to Kingman after Jimmie’s retirement from the Army in 2005.

She graduated from Saint Leo College in Florida in 1987 with a Bachelor of Arts degree, Cum Laude, and she was a member of the Mensa International, an IQ Society which she took great pride in.

Judy was a licensed Customs Broker and over her career worked for Lykes Pasco Company, a Florida orange juice producer, and Bax Clobal, an international shipping company. In 2003, she restarted her own company, JLW Associates Inc, where she provided customs-related support to Tropicana, Inc. and Citrus World Inc., Florida orange juice produces. She retired in 2017.

She was a life-long Genealogist and loved doing family history research and sharing that information with family, friends and all who would listen, and had even taught a class in Genealogy at Mohave Community College in Kingman.

She currently is an at-large member of the Daughters of the American Revolution DAR, and previously as a member of the Lewis Kingman DAR Chapter, Kingman, had served as Vice Regent and Regent of that chapter in 2009-10. She has been a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy since 2003 and currently belongs to the Johnny Reb Chapter, Prescott.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Jimmie Lee Bodenhamer, and their beloved cat Baby of the home in Kingman, and daughter Rhonda Lynn Caruana of Zephyrhills, Florida; step- daughter Kimberly Ann Pugh (spouse Darren) from Missouri; grandson Kevin Edward Welfley of Zephyrhills, Florida; sister Barbara Ann Spainhour of King, North Carolina; sister Catherine Elizabeth Triplett (Wesley) of Easley, South Carolina; brother Randy Delos Spainhour of Dade City, Florida; sister-in-law Geraldine Ruth Tetlow of Raytown, Missouri; multiple nieces and nephews; and her best friend/adopted daughter Kendra Gay Hobbs (Roy) of Brookville, Florida. She will be missed by all!

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hunter Delos and Agnes Elizabeth of Dade City, Florida, and her son, David Dewy Weaver, of Zephyrhills, Florida.

