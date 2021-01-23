Obituary | Sherry Marie (Welch) Gross

Sherry Marie (Welch) Gross, age 71, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on Dec. 21, 2020. The daughter of Norman and Madeline Welch, she was born March 7, 1949 in Urbana, Illinois.

Sherry married the love of her life, Roger Gross of Fisher, Illinois, on June 14, 1969 in Champaign, Illinois.

She is survived by her spouse, Roger Gross; her two children, Norman Gross (Spouse Gwen) and Ryan Gross (Spouse Virginia); her grandchildren, Zoe, Ryan II and Nicholas; eight nieces and nephews; and her sibling, Norma Hatter. Sherry was preceded in death by her father and mother, Norman and Madeline Welch.

Sherry was a very family oriented person who loved Christmas very much. It was her favorite holiday and time of the year. Some of her hobbies included traveling and collecting antiques. She loved to travel to Seattle, Hawaii a couple times, Alaska, and even Ireland. She was a member and also a part of St. John’s United Methodist Church prayer group in Kingman, Arizona. Sherry was loved by many and will be missed beyond words. She will forever be in our hearts.

