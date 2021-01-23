OFFERS
Obituary | Sherry Marie (Welch) Gross

Originally Published: January 23, 2021 6:04 p.m.

Sherry Marie (Welch) Gross, age 71, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on Dec. 21, 2020. The daughter of Norman and Madeline Welch, she was born March 7, 1949 in Urbana, Illinois.

Sherry married the love of her life, Roger Gross of Fisher, Illinois, on June 14, 1969 in Champaign, Illinois.

She is survived by her spouse, Roger Gross; her two children, Norman Gross (Spouse Gwen) and Ryan Gross (Spouse Virginia); her grandchildren, Zoe, Ryan II and Nicholas; eight nieces and nephews; and her sibling, Norma Hatter. Sherry was preceded in death by her father and mother, Norman and Madeline Welch.

Sherry was a very family oriented person who loved Christmas very much. It was her favorite holiday and time of the year. Some of her hobbies included traveling and collecting antiques. She loved to travel to Seattle, Hawaii a couple times, Alaska, and even Ireland. She was a member and also a part of St. John’s United Methodist Church prayer group in Kingman, Arizona. Sherry was loved by many and will be missed beyond words. She will forever be in our hearts.

Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.

