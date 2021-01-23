Obituary | Sherry Marie (Welch) Gross
Sherry Marie (Welch) Gross, age 71, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on Dec. 21, 2020. The daughter of Norman and Madeline Welch, she was born March 7, 1949 in Urbana, Illinois.
Sherry married the love of her life, Roger Gross of Fisher, Illinois, on June 14, 1969 in Champaign, Illinois.
She is survived by her spouse, Roger Gross; her two children, Norman Gross (Spouse Gwen) and Ryan Gross (Spouse Virginia); her grandchildren, Zoe, Ryan II and Nicholas; eight nieces and nephews; and her sibling, Norma Hatter. Sherry was preceded in death by her father and mother, Norman and Madeline Welch.
Sherry was a very family oriented person who loved Christmas very much. It was her favorite holiday and time of the year. Some of her hobbies included traveling and collecting antiques. She loved to travel to Seattle, Hawaii a couple times, Alaska, and even Ireland. She was a member and also a part of St. John’s United Methodist Church prayer group in Kingman, Arizona. Sherry was loved by many and will be missed beyond words. She will forever be in our hearts.
Arrangements were placed in the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory, and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com. To send a free card to the family go to www.sendoutcards/lietzfraze.
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
- Rain in the forecast for Kingman area
- Mohave County touts COVID vaccines as ‘safe’
- 12 more Mohave County residents die from COVID-19
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Another 10 Mohave County residents die from complications of COVID-19
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
- Laughlin to feature fireworks on Christmas, New Years
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: