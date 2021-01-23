OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 24
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Sylvia Jean Yniguez

Sylvia Jean Yniguez

Sylvia Jean Yniguez

Originally Published: January 23, 2021 6:05 p.m.

On Jan. 16, 2021, Sylvia Jean Yniguez joined her husband of 44 years Ramon Yniguez in heaven.

She was born in Kingman, Arizona on March 28, 1952 to Isabel and Ramon Gonzales. She was a lifelong Kingman resident where she retired from the State of Arizona and was a member of the American Legion Post 14 for 21-plus years.

Sylvia enjoyed listening to music and dancing but most of all she loved spending time with family. She never failed to remember family birthdays and special occasions. She took pride in selecting cards and sending them to ensure you knew she was thinking of you.

Sylvia cherished being a Godmother to Artemisa Martinez, Yolanda Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez Jr., Ramon Montoya and honorary god-daughter Angel Martinez. She always extended the same love and appreciation to all of her family and friends.

Sylvia is survived by her sister Alice Montoya Hill, sister Emily Martinez and Agustin Hernandez Sr., sister Anita and Jesus Gonzalez Sr.; sister-in-law Emily Gonzales, wife of deceased brother Carlos (Paco) Gonzales; closest cousin Adela Torres; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Sylvia believed strongly in her Catholic faith. We know she is at peace and happy with her family in heaven above. Services will be held Feb. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 301 E. Spring St., Kingman, Arizona. Reception to follow at American Legion Post 14, 225 E. Oak St., Kingman, at 2 p.m.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State