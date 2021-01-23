Obituary | Sylvia Jean Yniguez

On Jan. 16, 2021, Sylvia Jean Yniguez joined her husband of 44 years Ramon Yniguez in heaven.

She was born in Kingman, Arizona on March 28, 1952 to Isabel and Ramon Gonzales. She was a lifelong Kingman resident where she retired from the State of Arizona and was a member of the American Legion Post 14 for 21-plus years.

Sylvia enjoyed listening to music and dancing but most of all she loved spending time with family. She never failed to remember family birthdays and special occasions. She took pride in selecting cards and sending them to ensure you knew she was thinking of you.

Sylvia cherished being a Godmother to Artemisa Martinez, Yolanda Gonzalez, Jesus Gonzalez Jr., Ramon Montoya and honorary god-daughter Angel Martinez. She always extended the same love and appreciation to all of her family and friends.

Sylvia is survived by her sister Alice Montoya Hill, sister Emily Martinez and Agustin Hernandez Sr., sister Anita and Jesus Gonzalez Sr.; sister-in-law Emily Gonzales, wife of deceased brother Carlos (Paco) Gonzales; closest cousin Adela Torres; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Sylvia believed strongly in her Catholic faith. We know she is at peace and happy with her family in heaven above. Services will be held Feb. 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 301 E. Spring St., Kingman, Arizona. Reception to follow at American Legion Post 14, 225 E. Oak St., Kingman, at 2 p.m.