State reports 286 new COVID-19 cases in Mohave County

KINGMAN - The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 286 new cases of the coronavirus and one new death the mornings of Sunday and Monday, Jan. 24-25, combined.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mohave County declined slightly in the week ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 22, according to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, but the numbers remain high with 1,207 new cases and 39 deaths.

There were 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14 and 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past seven weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are in short supply and are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 16,320 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 18,398 cases in the county. The county has counted 430 deaths, while the state reports 488.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 135 deaths, followed by Kingman with 106, Lake Havasu City with 100, Fort Mohave with 33, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 4,945 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,108 for Bullhead City, 3,725 for Kingman, 1,349 for Fort Mohave, 646 for Mohave Valley, 502 for Golden Valley and 379 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 100 cases in Topock and 40 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.6 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.6% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,089 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Sunday, Jan. 24 there were 121 new cases of COVID-19 from 375 tests for a positivity rate of 32%.

The positivity rate in the county was 42% (82/193) on Sunday, Jan. 17; 100% (83/83) on Monday, Jan. 18; 5% (80/1,698) on Tuesday, Jan. 19; 66% (607/921) on Wednesday, Jan. 20; 45% (286/633) on Thursday, Jan. 21; 41% (230/559) on Friday, Jan. 22 and 30% (175/579) on Saturday, Jan. 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 83,930 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 75,957 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.6% have been positive. Of the 7,973 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 14.9% have returned positive.

Statewide on Monday, Jan. 25, AZDHS was reporting one new death and 5,321 new cases from 16,660 tests for a positivity rate of 32%. More than 727,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 12,239 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 25.1 million confirmed cases and 419,263 deaths the morning of Monday, Jan. 25. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,131,532 deaths more than 99 million confirmed cases on Monday, Jan. 25.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.