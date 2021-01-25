Winter storm watch in effect through Tuesday, Jan. 26, measurable snow possible
KINGMAN - Only .11 inches of rain fell at the Kingman Airport in the two-day period ending at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, but there’s still a chance of rain and even snow in the forecast.
The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas reported the rainfall totals, and kept a winter storm watch in effect for the Kingman area through Tuesday morning.
The forecast for the remainder of Monday, Jan. 25 calls for a 100% chance of precipitation and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 34 mph. Light snow is possible, with accumulations of no more than one-half inch expected.
Overnight and into Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, the temperature will fall to about 27 degrees with a 50% chance of precipitation, and new snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible overnight, the weather service reported. There’s also a 50% chance of snow through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with another inch possible.
The forecast calls for partly sunny conditions the rest of the week, with high temperatures of 38 degrees on Tuesday, 44 degrees on Wednesday, 53 degrees on Thursday and 49 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will range from 25 degrees on Tuesday night to 37 degrees on Thursday night.
Information provided by the National Weather Service
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- Rain in the forecast for Kingman area
- Mohave County touts COVID vaccines as ‘safe’
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
- Mohave County issues 12 permits
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: