Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Jan. 25
Winter storm watch in effect through Tuesday, Jan. 26, measurable snow possible

Snow began falling late in the morning of Monday, Jan. 25 in Kingman. There’s a chance for several inches by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

Snow began falling late in the morning of Monday, Jan. 25 in Kingman. There’s a chance for several inches by Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Travis Rains/Kingman Miner)

By Miner Staff
Originally Published: January 25, 2021 10:21 a.m.

KINGMAN - Only .11 inches of rain fell at the Kingman Airport in the two-day period ending at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 25, but there’s still a chance of rain and even snow in the forecast.

The National Weather Service office in Las Vegas reported the rainfall totals, and kept a winter storm watch in effect for the Kingman area through Tuesday morning.

The forecast for the remainder of Monday, Jan. 25 calls for a 100% chance of precipitation and breezy conditions with wind gusts up to 34 mph. Light snow is possible, with accumulations of no more than one-half inch expected.

Overnight and into Tuesday morning, Jan. 26, the temperature will fall to about 27 degrees with a 50% chance of precipitation, and new snow accumulations of 1-3 inches are possible overnight, the weather service reported. There’s also a 50% chance of snow through 11 a.m. on Tuesday, with another inch possible.

The forecast calls for partly sunny conditions the rest of the week, with high temperatures of 38 degrees on Tuesday, 44 degrees on Wednesday, 53 degrees on Thursday and 49 degrees on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows will range from 25 degrees on Tuesday night to 37 degrees on Thursday night.

Information provided by the National Weather Service

