Briefs | Man arrested in Capitol insurrection transferred

PHOENIX – An Arizona man who allegedly participated in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns has been transferred to federal custody in the District of Columbia.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service in Phoenix on Monday announced the transfer of 33-year-old Jacob Angeli Chansley.

He was taken into custody on Jan. 9 and charged with counts that include entering a restricted building without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Authorities said Chansley was identified as the man seen in widespread media coverage entering the Capitol building on Jan. 6 dressed in horns on a bearskin headdress with red, white, and blue face paint and carrying a U.S. flag attached to a spear.

Swastikas found on home in historic Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX – A home in a historic Phoenix neighborhood was left vandalized with anti-Semitic graffiti.

AZFamily.com reported Sunday that neighbors in the Willo district gathered to help Alba Rodriguez paint over swastikas over the home of her and her fiancee.

Rodriguez tells the TV station that the vandalism happened while they were out of town.

She was notified that someone kept ringing her doorbell. Rodriguez asked neighbors to check on her home. One alerted her to the graffiti they found and sent pictures.

Rodriguez says she is baffled and has no idea why her home was targeted. She described Willo as a diverse and inclusive community.

A local paint store offered to sell paint at cost and neighbors assisted in painting over the swastikas.

Rodriguez’s home was the only one that was tagged.

Man arrested for breaking into women’s homes

MESA, Ariz. – Mesa police say they have arrested a man accused of forcing his way into several women’s homes and physically assaulting one victim.

Authorities said Monday that 18-year-old Darrus Love Bracewell was booked on armed burglary and robbery-related charges. He is also facing two counts of aggravated assault against detention officers.

According to police, Bracewell is accused of forcibly gaining entry into four different homes. Investigators say a man threatened a woman and her 8-year-old daughter with a screwdriver on Dec. 10 at their apartment. Police say the man demanded money and punched the woman in the face several times and fled.

Three more burglaries under similar circumstances were reported last week. One was in the same building as the December incident.

Police say they were able to get video of the suspect from a doorbell camera at the most recent incident and make it public. A tip led police to identify the suspect as Bracewell. His family then identified him.

Officers located him Sunday and he was subsequently arrested. Investigators are looking into whether Bracewell has a history of being mentally disturbed.