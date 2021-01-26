Kingman Miner Jan. 27 Adoption Spotlight: Joebert
These are Arizona’s children. Joebert is all smiles when he has a book in his hand, especially a graphic novel. He also loves playing video games, watching professional football and basketball, and putting his own athletic skills to the test at school in PE. Since he loves fruits and vegetables (especially cantaloupe, pears and broccoli) he’s getting stronger and faster each day. Get to know Joebert at kdminer.com/adoption.
Photo Gallery
January 2021: 30 children available for adoption in Arizona
