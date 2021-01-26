Lee Williams High School girls basketball team bragging rights
Originally Published: January 26, 2021 10:25 a.m.
KINGMAN – The bragging rights on a snowy night went to the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team.
The Volunteers held visiting cross-town rival Kingman Academy to just 21 points, scoring a lopsided 48-21 win on Monday, Jan. 25.
It was the home opener for Lee Williams, which dropped a narrow 41-28 decision to host Mohave on Jan. 19.
Kingman Academy fell to 1-2 on the season.
Lee Williams will host Barry Goldwater High School at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28. Kingman Academy plays at Parker High School at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.
