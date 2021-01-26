Miner might be late Wednesday, Jan. 27
By Miner Staff
Originally Published: January 26, 2021 6:04 p.m.
Updated as of Tuesday, January 26, 2021 6:16 PM
Due to road conditions resulting from the winter storm, delivery of the Kingman Miner could be delayed the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 27. Subscribers are asked to be patient if their paper isn’t delivered on time.
