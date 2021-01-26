Mohave County loses 6 more residents to COVID-19

KINGMAN – COVID-19 killed another six Mohave County residents, and another 371 residents have contracted the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health wrote in a news release covering the period from noon on Friday, Jan. 22 through noon on Monday, Jan. 25.

The deaths raised the toll in the county to 436 since the beginning of the pandemic last spring, and to 123 since the beginning of 2021.

Two of the six newly deceased patients hailed from the expansive Kingman medical service area, one each ages 70-79 and 80-89. The other deaths included two in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, one in the Bullhead City service area and one in an undetermined area of the county.

County health officials said 104 of the new cases were in the Kingman area, including 34 in the more-vulnerable age groups over 60. There were 14 cases ages 70-79, 14 ages 60-69, five ages 80-89 and one age 90-plus.

Another 16 cases involved teens and children, including nine ages 11-19 and seven ages 0-10. There were also 16 cases ages 30-39, 14 each ages 20-29 and 40-49 and 10 ages 50-59.

Bullhead City experienced the most new cases in the county with 139, while Lake Havasu City logged 114 and the communities in the Arizona Strip recorded 12. Another two cases were in areas yet to be determined.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mohave County declined slightly in the week ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 22, but the numbers remained high with 1,207 new cases and 39 deaths. There were 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14 and 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past seven weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are in short supply and are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 16,688 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 18,528 cases in the county. The county has counted 436 deaths, while the state reports 496.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 136 deaths, followed by Kingman with 108, Lake Havasu City with 101, Fort Mohave with 33, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,059 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,196 for Bullhead City, 3,808 for Kingman, 1,384 for Fort Mohave, 657 for Mohave Valley, 517 for Golden Valley and 389 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 109 cases in Topock and 40 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,212 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Monday, Jan. 25 there were 130 new cases of COVID-19 from 423 tests for a positivity rate of 31%.

The positivity rate in the county was 100% (83/83) on Monday, Jan. 18; 5% (80/1,698) on Tuesday, Jan. 19; 66% (607/921) on Wednesday, Jan. 20; 45% (286/633) on Thursday, Jan. 21; 41% (230/559) on Friday, Jan. 22; 30% (175/579) on Saturday, Jan. 23; and 32% (121/375) on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 84,353 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 76,365 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.6% have been positive. Of the 7,988 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 115% have returned positive.

Statewide on Tuesday, Jan. 26, AZDHS was reporting 209 new deaths and 4,748 new cases from 13,229 tests for a positivity rate of 36%. More than 732,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 12,448 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 25.3 million confirmed cases and 423,010 deaths the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 26. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,149,818 deaths and more than 100 million confirmed cases on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.