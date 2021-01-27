COVID-19 kills 10 more Mohave County residents

KINGMAN - COVID-19 has killed 10 more Mohave County residents, including four from the Kingman medical service area. The deaths, along with 100 new confirmed cases of the virus, were reported by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Kingman deaths included one each in the 40-49 and 50-59 age ranges, well below the county’s average age for a COVID death, which is 75.6 years of age. There was also one local death each in the 80-89 and 90-plus age brackets.

The other deaths in the county included five in the Bullhead City medical service area, and one in the Lake Havasu City service area.

Of the 100 new cases reported Tuesday, 31 were in the Kingman area, including 10 in the age groups over 60 that are often more-vulnerable to complications from COVID-19. There were four cases ages 60-69, and three each ages 70-79 and 80-89. There were also six new local cases in both the 20-29 and 40-49 age brackets, five ages 30-39, two ages 50-59 and one each ages 0-10 and 11-19.

The Bullhead City service area recorded the most new cases in the county with 42, while 24 were logged in Lake Havasu and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The location of the final case has not yet been determined.

The new cases raised the case count and deaths in the first four days of the reporting week to 471 and 16, respectively, an improvement over recent weeks.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mohave County declined slightly in the week ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 22, but the numbers remained high with 1,207 new cases and 39 deaths. There were 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14 and 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past seven weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are in short supply and are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 16,787 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 18,632 cases in the county. The county has counted 446 deaths, while the state reports 507.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 141 deaths, followed by Kingman with 112, Lake Havasu City with 102, Fort Mohave with 33, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,084 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,223 for Bullhead City, 3,833 for Kingman, 1,396 for Fort Mohave, 661 for Mohave Valley, 522 for Golden Valley and 392 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 109 cases in Topock and 40 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.8% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,285 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Tuesday, Jan. 26 there were 104 new cases of COVID-19 from 304 tests for a positivity rate of 34%.

The positivity rate in the county was 5% (80/1,698) on Tuesday, Jan. 19; 66% (607/921) on Wednesday, Jan. 20; 45% (286/633) on Thursday, Jan. 21; 41% (230/559) on Friday, Jan. 22; 30% (175/579) on Saturday, Jan. 23; 32% (121/375) on Sunday, Jan. 24; and 31% (130/423) on Monday, Jan. 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 84,657 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 76,639 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.7% have been positive. Of the 8,018 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15% have returned positive.

Statewide on Wednesday, Jan. 27, AZDHS was reporting 195 new deaths and 5,918 new cases from 16,626 tests for a positivity rate of 36%. More than 738,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 12,643 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 25.4 million confirmed cases and 425,257 deaths the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 27. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,160,850 deaths and nearly 100.4 million confirmed cases on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.