Briefs: Police: 2 inmates who escaped from Arizona prison captured

COOLIDGE - Two inmates who had been the subject of a manhunt after escaping from an Arizona prison in Florence last weekend were recaptured Thursday in Coolidge, police in the nearby Pinal County city said. Coolidge police officers and U.S. deputy marshals captured and arrested David T. Harmon and John B. Charpiot after police received calls from at least two residents who reported having seen the inmates, the Police Department said in a statement.

Harmon and Charpiot escaped Saturday from a medium-security unit of the Arizona State Prison Complex in Florence by using tools to breach a fence, officials said previously. Coolidge is 8 miles southwest of Florence.

Cmdr. Mark Tercero, a police spokesman, said the inmates were spotted in a field and that officers had to use stun guns to take them into custody when they disobeyed commands to get on the ground. Both inmates fell and required medical attention, Tercero told the Casa Grande Dispatch. One of the inmates had blood on his face in one of several photos released by the police department after the captures, and both appeared to be wearing inmate clothing.

Tercero said a local man called police to say he was following two men whom he believed were the escapees and that a woman separately called police to report that her parents’ home had just been broken into by two men who fled on foot. A third person called police to say he was chasing the men, Tercero said.

The police officers and deputy marshals who apprehended the escapees happened to be in the area discussing another case when the calls came in, Tercero said. Tercero said state officials will determine whether the callers would be eligible for the $70,000 reward offered for information leading to the capture of the inmates.

Authorities looking for the inmates earlier conducted door-to-door searches of homes in the area of the Florence prison. The state Department of Public Safety said the inmates allegedly tried to rob a Florence business Saturday night before running off when a clerk screamed for help.

Charpiot was sent to prison in 2011 on a 35-year sentence on convictions in Maricopa County for molestation of a child and sexual abuse, while Harmon has been imprisoned since 2012 after being convicted in Maricopa County and sentenced to 100 years for kidnapping and second-degree burglary.

Pima County deputies accuse 48 of street racing

TUCSON - Pima County Sheriff’s officials are cracking down on illegal street racing south of the Tucson city limits.

They said about 75 vehicles gathered to race last weekend and some raced at speeds of around 100 mph on a county road a few miles east of Tucson International Airport.

Authorities said some of the cars reportedly weren’t street legal and were brought to the location on trailers.

But as San Xavier District Patrol deputies approached the area, vehicles began to scatter.

Deputies were able to locate 30 of the vehicles involved.

Sheriff’s officials said 48 people were arrested on accusations of participating in street racing.