COVID-19 claims 16 more lives in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Complications of COVID-19 claimed the lives of 16 more Mohave County residents, including six from the Kingman medical service area.

The deaths, along with 198 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, were announced by the Mohave County Department of Public Health on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 26-27.

It raised the death toll in the county to 462 since the beginning of the pandemic, and 149 since the beginning of the year.

The new cases and deaths increased the case count and deaths in the first five days of the reporting week to 569 and 22, respectively, an improvement over recent weeks.

In Kingman, the new deaths included one patient each in the 40-49 and 50-59 age ranges, well below the county’s average age for a COVID death, which is 75.6 years of age. There was also two local deaths in the 80-89 age bracket, and one each in the 60-69 and 90-plus age groups. There were also seven deaths in the Bullhead City service area, and three in the Lake Havasu City service area.

There were also 62 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Kingman service area, including 21 in the age groups over 60 that are more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were nine cases ages 70-79, eight ages 60-69 and four ages 80-89.

Another six new cases involved children and teens, including four ages 0-10 and two ages 11-19. There were also 10 cases ages 20-29, nine each ages 30-39 and 40-49, and seven ages 50-59.

The Bullhead City medical service area, which includes Fort Mohave, logged the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 77. There were also 53 new cases recorded in the Lake Havasu City service area, and five in the communities in the Arizona Strip. The location of one new case has not yet been determined.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mohave County declined slightly in the week ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 22, but the numbers remained high with 1,207 new cases and 39 deaths. There were 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14 and 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in each of the past seven weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are in short supply and are not yet available to the general public.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 16,868 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 18,741 cases in the county. The county has counted 462 deaths, while the state reports 514.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 143 deaths, followed by Kingman with 114, Lake Havasu City with 104, Fort Mohave with 33, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,108 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,245 for Bullhead City, 3,854 for Kingman, 1,402 for Fort Mohave, 661 for Mohave Valley, 530 for Golden Valley and 393 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 109 cases in Topock and 40 each in Dolan Springs and Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,407 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, Jan. 27 there were 109 new cases of COVID-19 from 348 tests for a positivity rate of 31%.

The positivity rate in the county was 66% (607/921) on Wednesday, Jan. 20; 45% (286/633) on Thursday, Jan. 21; 41% (230/559) on Friday, Jan. 22; 30% (175/579) on Saturday, Jan. 23; 32% (121/375) on Sunday, Jan. 24; 31% (130/423) on Monday, Jan. 25; and 34% (104/304) on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 85,005 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 76,966 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.7% have been positive. Of the 8,039 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.1% have returned positive.

Statewide on Thursday, Jan. 28, AZDHS was reporting 176 new deaths and 4,671 new cases from 15,526 tests for a positivity rate of 30%. More than 743,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 12,819 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 25.6 million confirmed cases and 429,322 deaths the morning of Thursday, Jan. 28. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,177,819 deaths and nearly 101 million confirmed cases on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.