Deputy director of superior court to address Kingman Republican Women
Updated as of Thursday, January 28, 2021 6:07 PM
KINGMAN – Christina Spurlock, deputy director of Mohave County Superior Court, will provide a building progress update to Kingman Republican Women at their meeting at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave.
KRW wrote in a news release that Spurlock will provide a PowerPoint presentation and photos, and will field any questions that arise regarding the clerk’s office.
Spurlock is a Kingman native and a graduate of Kingman High School. She and her husband, Davy, own Ant Farm Construction, Inc., a local framing and new construction company. They have six children ages 12-20.
“Having worked for the Mohave County Clerk of Superior Court for 13 years, she is also an employee of the judicial branch and a graduate of the Arizona Court Supervisor program,” organizers wrote. “Christina started at an entry-level position and earned her current position of deputy director through hard work and learning the duties of every department.” She is second in command to the elected Clerk of Superior Court Virlynn Tinnel.
Spurlock also serves on several state and judicial committees. She was appointed by the Arizona Chief Justice to the Commission on Victims in the Courts (COVIC). She also serves on the Behavioral Health and Wellness Court committee, and is the co-chair for the two court strategic planning pillars of Facilities and Technology Infrastructure, and Community Engagement and Partnerships.
She additionally sits on the Judicial Employee Merit Commission, and is a member of the National Association for Court Management. Spurlock has received individual, supervisory and team Making a Difference Awards for her work within the court system.
The Kingman Republican Women meet the first Monday of each month at 11:30 a.m. at the College Park Church Community Center, 1990 Jagerson Ave., facing Van Nuys Road.
Meetings are open to the public. Membership is not required. There is a $3 fee to cover the cost of the meeting room. A light lunch will be available for a nominal fee. Brown baggers are welcome.
Information provided by Kingman Republican Women
