Embry opens COVID vaccination site at Mohave Community College in Kingman
KINGMAN – Embry Health has opened its COVID-19 vaccination center at Mohave Community College – Neal Campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave. It joins drive-thru Embry vaccination sites already operating at MCC campuses in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. The Kingman location will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and appointments are required.
According to the Mohave County Department of Public Health, vaccinations are now available at all vaccination sites for all adults age 75 and older, as well as health-care personnel, long-term care facility residents and employees, and protective service occupations.
For individuals without internet access to make appointments, the Mohave County call center at 928-753-8665 can now make reservations for the Embry sites.
According to a news release from Mohave County, appointments for Embry sites can be made at https://bit.ly/2Yl6CO2, but the site did not yet have a Kingman portal at press time on Thursday.
The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.
The next subgroup to be made eligible for vaccinations will be educators and childcare workers, but the date that they may begin receiving vaccinations has not yet been announced.
Information provided by Mohave County
