Kingman diet tip: Exercise can be fun and beneficial

How many health benefits do you think are gained from exercise?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Regular exercise can help control blood sugar, increase metabolism for hours after the session has ended, increase calorie burning, decrease cholesterol, decrease the incidence and symptoms of depression, improve PMS symptoms, decrease pain from arthritis and give us a sense of control, confidence and satisfaction. So, why are so many people sedentary? Part of the problem may be that exercise is perceived as hard work. Physical activity can be quite enjoyable, especially when we start seeing health benefits, such as seeing our blood pressure decrease, our resting heart rate lower, seeing improvement in blood sugar levels, starting to see our endurance improve and feeling ourselves becoming stronger.

Think about how much you move during the day. Do you sit or walk around a lot? Do you find yourself on the go doing errands and chores? Or do you find yourself taking the most convenient measure to complete errands? For example, do you prepare your food or microwave a boxed meal? Do you drive around looking for the closest parking spot, or park farther away and walk? Do you participate in sports or gardening, or do chores with free time? Or, do you watch television, have a landscaper and hire a housekeeper?

Think about how fun it could be to go biking, play tennis, walk in a park, go bowling, swim at a recreational pool or participate in another physical leisure activity. Think about how easy it would be to start parking in the first available space even if it is farther from the entrance. Have you ever thought about how many calories you can burn when you are doing housekeeping?

Try thinking about how enjoyable exercise can be. Keep in mind how it can benefit your weight loss and health. A new attitude toward exercise can help you realize that incorporating exercise in your life can be easy! If it’s been a while you may want to consult your physician first.

Here is an interesting fact.

Did you know that consuming small, frequent meals can help burn more fat?

Studies show that we lose our ability to burn fat from larger meals as we age. After consuming a 1,000-calorie meal, older people in the study were found to have burned 30% less fat than younger people. Fat that we don’t burn for energy gets stored as body fat. However, studies have shown older people who consume smaller meals of 250-500 calories were able to burn just as much fat as younger people.



Try to eat more often, but consume fewer calories per meal. It can help encourage your body to burn fat.

Thank you for reading Diet Center’s tip of the week. If you are struggling with weight loss, call me at 928-753-5066 or stop by 1848 Hope Ave. in Kingman.