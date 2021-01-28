Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission reviews solid waste rate study

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission was set to receive an update on the Solid Waste Rate Study performed by Willdan Financial Services, and was positioned to provide a recommendation to city council, at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 28.

Thursday’s meeting was to open with a presentation from Public Works Director Rob Owen regarding responses from a recently-conducted solid waste customer survey. The survey was conducted to gauge customers’ preferences on service levels, program costs and rates.

Commissioners were also to be updated on the Solid Waste Rate Study conducted by Willdan.

The presentation was to include a summary of proposed revenue increases, rate alternatives and comparisons to other communities. Commissioners were to discuss and possibly make a recommendation to council following the presentation. The results of the meeting were not available by press time Thursday.

The last item of business was approval of the commission’s 2021 calendar.



Information provided by the City of Kingman