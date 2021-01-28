Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission reviews solid waste rate study
KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Municipal Utilities Commission was set to receive an update on the Solid Waste Rate Study performed by Willdan Financial Services, and was positioned to provide a recommendation to city council, at its meeting Thursday, Jan. 28.
Thursday’s meeting was to open with a presentation from Public Works Director Rob Owen regarding responses from a recently-conducted solid waste customer survey. The survey was conducted to gauge customers’ preferences on service levels, program costs and rates.
Commissioners were also to be updated on the Solid Waste Rate Study conducted by Willdan.
The presentation was to include a summary of proposed revenue increases, rate alternatives and comparisons to other communities. Commissioners were to discuss and possibly make a recommendation to council following the presentation. The results of the meeting were not available by press time Thursday.
The last item of business was approval of the commission’s 2021 calendar.
Information provided by the City of Kingman
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- More than 100 Kingman water customers disconnected
- Tour bus rolls near Dolan Springs
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: