Kingman's Mohave Museum of History and Arts holding fundraiser
KINGMAN – A painting and book by Bob Boze Bell – author, artist, Arizona historian and former Kingman resident – will be the prize in a drawing to benefit the Mohave Museum of History and Arts.
The drawing for the framed painting "Doc Holliday in Colorado," along with his book titled "The Illustrated Life and Times of Doc Holliday," will be held Friday, Feb. 12, the museum wrote in a news release. The winner will be notified.
Tickets can be purchased at the museum at 400 W. Beale St., or by phone at 928-753-3195. Tickets are priced at 1 for $5, or 5 for $20. Proceeds benefit the museum.
Bell donated the prizes, and will be coming to the museum at a later date to sign books. A selection of his merchandise is in the museum gallery and gift shop.
Information provided by the Mohave Museum of Art and History
