More wet weather in forecast for Kingman

KINGMAN – The second in a series of storms was to arrive in Kingman this morning, but this time, no snow.

The National Weather Service said rain was likely after 4 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 29 with a 60% chance of rain before 11 a.m. and a 90% chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm through the daylight hours. A winter weather advisory is in effect from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for elevations over 5,500 feet, with up to 6 inches of snow possible.

It will be windy and cold, with south winds of 10-17 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. A high temperature of 47 is forecast for Friday, with an overnight low around 31 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service