Naloxone to be available at Arizona Youth Partnership in Kingman starting Feb. 1
KINGMAN – Naloxone, a reversal agent for opioid overdoses, will be available at the Kingman Office of Arizona Youth Partnership starting Feb. 1 as part of an effort to increase community knowledge and save lives.
The Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment, Education and Prevention Partnership wrote in a news release that it has partnered with the Kingman Office of Arizona Youth Partnership, 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Suite 115, “to help save lives in the region.”
“Naloxone is a reversal agent for opioid overdoses that has saved hundreds of lives in the state of Arizona,” MSTEPP wrote.
Starting Feb. 1, kits will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the AZYP office. Those in need of kits can also contact 760-470-0609 or 928-961-0426 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make pickup arrangements.
The effort will utilize the Community Action and Response Effort grant from the federal Department of Justice.
For additional information regarding Naloxone or to set up a training, contact Robert DeVries, MSTEPP program coordinator, at rdevries@mstepp.org or Julie Craig, AZYP community outreach coordinator at juliec@azyp.org.
Information provided by Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment, Education and Prevention Partnership
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County working to hasten virus vaccinations
- More than 100 Kingman water customers disconnected
- Tour bus rolls near Dolan Springs
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Kingman Walmart closed for cleaning through 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Mohave County moving to next phase of vaccinations
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Human remains discovered in Golden Valley
- Mohave County Fairgrounds ready for drive-thru vaccinations
- Million Dollar Mask: Kingman’s Jerina Gabriel is part of an ASU team that won a $1M face mask challenge
- Mohave County health director: Vaccinations for ages 75 and up to start in mid-to-late January
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: