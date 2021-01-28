Naloxone to be available at Arizona Youth Partnership in Kingman starting Feb. 1

KINGMAN – Naloxone, a reversal agent for opioid overdoses, will be available at the Kingman Office of Arizona Youth Partnership starting Feb. 1 as part of an effort to increase community knowledge and save lives.

The Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment, Education and Prevention Partnership wrote in a news release that it has partnered with the Kingman Office of Arizona Youth Partnership, 2701 E. Andy Devine Ave., Suite 115, “to help save lives in the region.”

“Naloxone is a reversal agent for opioid overdoses that has saved hundreds of lives in the state of Arizona,” MSTEPP wrote.

Starting Feb. 1, kits will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the AZYP office. Those in need of kits can also contact 760-470-0609 or 928-961-0426 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to make pickup arrangements.

The effort will utilize the Community Action and Response Effort grant from the federal Department of Justice.

For additional information regarding Naloxone or to set up a training, contact Robert DeVries, MSTEPP program coordinator, at rdevries@mstepp.org or Julie Craig, AZYP community outreach coordinator at juliec@azyp.org.

Information provided by Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment, Education and Prevention Partnership