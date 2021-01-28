OFFERS
Prep Roundup: River Valley beats KAOL

River Valley High School beat Kingman Academy 56-48 on Wednesday, Jan. 27. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: January 28, 2021 3:48 p.m.

MOHAVE VALLEY – Kingman Academy wasted an early lead, falling 56-48 to host River Valley in boys high school basketball action on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The Tigers led 17-9 after one quarter and 23-17 at the half, but were outscored 23-10 in the fourth quarter to suffer their second loss of the season against one win. River Valley is unbeaten at 2-0.

Kingman Academy was slated to play at Parker High School on Thursday, and will play its third game in as many nights at home against the Heritage Academy Laveen Heroes at 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

River Valley 3, Kingman 0

BULLHEAD CITY – The Kingman High School girls soccer team lost 3-0 to River Valley in Bullhead City on Wednesday, Jan. 27. Kingman fell to 0-2 on the season.

