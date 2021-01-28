OFFERS
Public input sought on industrial park environmental assessment

Kingman Municipal Airport will hold a public input meeting regarding the environmental assessment of Phase 2 at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. (Courtesy file photo)

Kingman Municipal Airport will hold a public input meeting regarding the environmental assessment of Phase 2 at 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. (Courtesy file photo)

Originally Published: January 28, 2021 5:48 p.m.

KINGMAN – City-hired consultant Coffman Associates and team members from Kingman Municipal Airport have scheduled a public input meeting regarding the ongoing environmental assessment for the release of Phase 2 at the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

Council voted in July to designate the 1,813 acres in Phase 2 as surplus, as required in order to eventually sell properties within the acreage. The land itself, while owned by the city, remains in the hands of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The city received voter approval to sell the 1,813 acres in the Nov. 3 general election. The process of having the land released to the city is ongoing and expected to move forward in April or May 2021, according to City Manager Ron Foggin.

Prior to the release, an environmental assessment must be completed.

The meeting will take place from 4-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4 both virtually and in-person in council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St. Those wishing to join the meeting virtually need to preregister by 9 a.m. Feb. 4 by emailing llewis@cityofkingman.gov, and providing their name, address and phone number or email address they will be using for the meeting.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

