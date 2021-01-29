Mohave County logs 115 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

KINGMAN – The Mohave County Department of Public Health reported three new deaths and 115 new cases of the coronavirus in the county on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The deaths involved elderly patients -- two in the 89-89 age bracket from the Bullhead City medical service area and one age 70-79 from the Lake Havasu City service area.

Of the 115 new cases, 34 were in the expansive Kingman medical service area, including 14 in the age groups over 60 that are more vulnerable to complications from the virus. There were eight new cases ages 60-69, four ages 70-79 and two ages 80-89.

Four more cases involved children and teens, including three ages 11-19 and one age 0-10. There were also six new cases ages 20-29, four ages 40-49 and three each ages 30-39 and 50-59.

The Lake Havasu City area suffered the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 45. There were also 35 new cases in the Bullhead City area, and one in the Arizona Strip.

The new cases and deaths increased the case count and deaths in the first six days of the reporting week to 684 and 25, respectively, a big improvement over recent weeks.

The number of new COVID-19 cases and deaths in Mohave County declined slightly in the week ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 22, but the numbers remained high with 1,207 new cases and 39 deaths. There were 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the seven days from Friday, Jan. 8 through Thursday, Jan. 14 and 1,597 new cases and 28 deaths reported in the week ending Thursday, Jan. 7.

The weekly count of new cases rose from 538 in the week ending Nov. 27 to more than 1,200 new cases in for seven consecutive weeks. Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

This past fall, as cases began to rise and community spread worsened, COVID-19 safety measures were loosened locally.

Kingman City Council rescinded a mandate requiring face masks to be worn in businesses in the city. Mohave County stopped requiring masks inside county-owned buildings, rescinded the official public health emergency proclamation, and lowered the fines against businesses that don’t comply with coronavirus safety measures in Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive orders.

County health officials have logged 16,983 coronavirus cases since the first case was reported on March 24, 2021, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 18,883 cases in the county. The county has counted 465 deaths, while the state reports 518.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 144 deaths, followed by Kingman with 114, Lake Havasu City with 105, Fort Mohave with 34, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,152 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,265 for Bullhead City, 3,860 for Kingman, 1,410 for Fort Mohave, 669 for Mohave Valley, 547 for Golden Valley and 392 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 111 cases in Topock, 42 in Dolan Springs and 40 in Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.8 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.7%, meaning 27 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 7.9% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,522 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Thursday, Jan. 28 there were 142 new cases of COVID-19 from 408 tests for a positivity rate of 35%.

The positivity rate in the county was 45% (286/633) on Thursday, Jan. 21; 41% (230/559) on Friday, Jan. 22; 30% (175/579) on Saturday, Jan. 23; 32% (121/375) on Sunday, Jan. 24; 31% (130/423) on Monday, Jan. 25; 34% (104/304) on Tuesday, Jan. 26; and 31% (109/348) on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 85,413 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 77,349 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 16.7% have been positive. Of the 8,064 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.2% have returned positive.

Statewide on Friday, Jan. 29, AZDHS was reporting 203 new deaths and 5,028 new cases from 14,777 tests for a positivity rate of 34%. More than 748,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 13,022 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 25.7 million confirmed cases and 433,622 deaths the morning of Friday, Jan. 29. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,194,790 deaths and more than 101 million confirmed cases on Friday, Jan. 29.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all. For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

Face coverings are no longer required in businesses in Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City by municipal proclamations, but many individual businesses still require masks. Face coverings are also required inside buildings owned by the City of Kingman and Kingman Regional Medical Center.