COVID cases, deaths declining in Mohave County

KINGMAN – Four more Mohave County residents have perished due to complications of COVID-19, and another 417 residents have contracted the virus, the Mohave County Department of Public Health reported on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 28-29.

Friday’s report from the county was the last to be issued in the deadly month of January, when the county experienced 153 deaths, about a third of the 456 deaths recorded by the county since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

But the situation appears to be improving, with 986 cases and 26 deaths logged in the seven-day period ending at noon on Friday, Jan. 29. That’s down from the 1,207 cases and 39 deaths reported in the week ending at noon on Jan. 22, and the 1,538 new cases and 44 deaths reported in the second week of January.

Three of the four new deaths were elderly adults from the Bullhead City medical service area, including two in the 80-89 age bracket and one age 70-79. An adult in the 70-79 age bracket from the Lake Havasu City medical service area also passed away.

Of the 417 new confirmed cases, more than half – 222 – were logged in the expansive Kingman service area, including 58 new cases in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the coronavirus. There were 40 new cases ages 60-69, 14 ages 70-79 and four ages 80-89.

Another nine new cases involved children and teens, including seven ages 11-19 and two ages 0-10.

There were also 65 cases ages 40-49, 47 cases ages 30-39, 45 cases ages 50-59 and 32 cases ages 20-29.

Of the remaining cases in the county, 80 were reported in the Lake Havasu City medical service area, 79 in the Bullhead City medical service area and two in the communities in the Arizona Strip.

After a quiet autumn, the county has been experiencing a rash of cases that mimic state and national trends.

Vaccines are now being administered in the county, but are in short supply and are not yet available to the general public. The county webpage listing vaccination providers, and contact and appointment information, can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

County health officials have logged 17,283 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 19,205 cases in the county. The county has counted 456 deaths, while the state reports 519.

According to the county’s tabulations, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 144 deaths, followed by Kingman with 114, Lake Havasu City with 105, Fort Mohave with 35, Golden Valley with 21 and Mohave Valley with 10. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 5,188 cases for Lake Havasu City, 4,281 for Bullhead City, 3,889 for Kingman, 1,419 for Fort Mohave, 678 for Mohave Valley, 750 for Golden Valley and 394 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 115 cases in Topock, 42 in Dolan Springs and 40 in Meadview. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 75.6 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.7 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 2.6%, meaning 26 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 8.1% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected since the start of the pandemic.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,630 residents have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Friday, Jan. 29 there were 322 new cases of COVID-19 from 472 tests for a positivity rate of 68%.

The positivity rate in the county was 41% (230/559) on Friday, Jan. 22; 30% (175/579) on Saturday, Jan. 23; 32% (121/375) on Sunday, Jan. 24; 31% (130/423) on Monday, Jan. 25; 34% (104/304) on Tuesday, Jan. 26; 31% (109/348) on Wednesday, Jan. 27; and 35% (142/408) on Thursday, Jan. 28.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 85,885 tests have been conducted on county residents, according to AZDHS. Of the 77,793 diagnostic tests for the actual virus, 17% have been positive. Of the 8,092 serology tests conducted on county residents, which detect only if the individual had the virus in the past, 15.3% have returned positive.

Statewide on Saturday, Jan. 30, AZDHS was reporting 76 new deaths and 5,119 new cases from 17,524 tests for a positivity rate of 29%. More than 753,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 13,098 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting more than 25.9 million confirmed cases and 436,841 deaths the morning of Saturday, Jan. 30. The U.S. has experienced about one-fourth of all COVID-19 cases in the world, and about one-fifth of all deaths.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 2,209,313 deaths and more than 102 million confirmed cases on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs, Dolan Springs, Golden Valley, Hualapai tribal areas, Oatman and Valle Vista.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet from others, washing hands thoroughly and frequently, and wearing a face covering in public when social distancing isn’t possible. Residents are also advised to get a flu vaccine to help prevent stress on the health care system.