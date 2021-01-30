Kingman's Friends of the Library to hold online book sale
KINGMAN – The Friends of the Mohave County Library-Kingman has been providing a safe, new way of purchasing books and other items during the COVID-19 pandemic. The next virtual online sale on the group’s Facebook site will run from Saturday, Feb. 20 through Monday, March 1.
A new sale starts about every six weeks and runs for about 10 days, the organization wrote in a news release.
Books are divided by genre and each has its own post identifying the title, author, price and condition with a link to an on-line description and reviews.
To purchase the item, a buyer enters a reply to the comment with “sold.” Purchases are picked up and paid for at the library on pickup day at 3269 N. Burbank St.
Information provided by Friends of the Mohave County Library–Kingman
