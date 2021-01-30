Mohave County call center assists with vaccination appointments

KINGMAN – Mohave County is operating a call center to assist with COVID-19 vaccination appointments that is currently handling calls nine hours a day with six Federal Emergency Management Agency workers on board.

“The FEMA employees are answering as many calls as possible and have been inundated in just a few days,” the county wrote in a news release.

The call center phone number is 928-753-8665. If a call is not picked up by one of the workers immediately, leave a message and the call will be returned as quickly as possible.

Vaccinations are currently being given to the age 75 and older group, which is most at risk of contracting a serious case of the disease, as well as health care and protective service employees, and residents and workers at long-term care facilities.

The county will continue vaccinations for the current 1B subcategories for another week before moving to the next subgroups in 1B – teachers and childcare workers, and residents age 65 and older, the news release explained, noting “there are limited doses available each week.

County Health Director Denise Burley said county health officials continue to work closely with community vaccine providers and the Arizona Department of Health Services to ensure the vaccine that has been allocated to Mohave County is in the community for the current Phase 1B sub-prioritized groups.

“We have emphasized to our vaccine provider partners the importance of administering 80% or more of the doses received each week to ensure the continued allocation of the vaccine,” Burley said in the news release. “Future allocation decisions to providers will be based on this 80% goal.”

The county is increasing the delivery efficiency of the vaccine, based on its availability as each week transpires, the release noted.

Information provided by Mohave County