Mohave County Supervisors return public comment period to beginning of the agenda

KINGMAN – The call to the public is coming back to the beginning of Mohave County Board of Supervisors meetings, the next one taking place at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 1 at the county administration building, 700 W. Beale St. and via the county’s YouTube channel.

The public comment period had been moved to the end of the meeting, but was moved back to the beginning when citizens complained that they didn’t have the opportunity to speak on agenda items before the board voted.

The board will be asked by Community Services Director Michael Smith to ratify the application submitted to the U.S. Department of Treasury for Emergency Rental Assistance funds of about $6.5 million. The money is intended “for low-income residents of Mohave County that have been financially impacted due to COVID-19,” according to the memo attached to the agenda. If approved, the program would be administered by the Arizona Department of Economic Security.

The supervisors will approve the date of the fiscal 2021-22 budget workshop, now tentatively scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 20.

The board will also consider approving a memorandum to support the development of the Sun Corridor Trail, a proposed long-distance, regional pedestrian and equestrian trail linking significant urban, suburban and rural trail systems beginning at the southern border of Arizona, traveling through the Tucson, Phoenix and Flagstaff areas, and finishing in Las Vegas. The contract between Mohave County and six other Arizona counties with the Sun Corridor Trail Alliance would entail Mohave County cooperating in developing, operating and maintaining segments of the trail within Mohave County, with no county obligation to provide funding.

According to the memo “the trail will provide visitors with a unique blend of Southwest heritage and diverse iconic landscapes, as well as new tourism and recreation opportunities; expanded, resilient and sustainable economic benefits; and a sense of connectedness with neighboring and regional jurisdictions.”

Mohave County Public Works is seeking to establish a Civil Engineer Intern position paid between $50,000 and $76,000 annually “for the purpose of recruiting ambitious professionals pursuing civil engineering curriculum and career, improving Public Works engineering workflow, and applying new methods and skills current to engineering academia.”

Chairman Buster Johnson will be consulting his colleagues regarding redistricting. The main thing to be determined is whether the post-election redistricting will be managed in-house or by a consultant.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the county to approve the communication site lease agreement with E & T Sites for communication services through the Oatman area. MCSO is also seeking permission to accept $4,660 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to purchase portable breath testers and blood test kits, and $7,861 for the purchase of radar units for patrol vehicles.

Many annual contracts are up for renewal, including on-call engineering services for review of potable and wastewater projects with Matrix Design Group, Inc. of Phoenix, Shephard Wesnitzer, Inc. of Sedona and West Land Resources from Tucson, which are seeking one-year extensions.

A boat repair service contract with Fallon Marine of Lake Havasu City is also up for renewal, while blight abatement services for the abatement of blighted and hazardous structures are expected to be renewed for another year with Old Trails Mobile Home Transport of Kingman, Stratton Builders of Mesa and Lewis Equipment Services of Kingman. The annual pavement surface treatment products contract is up for renewal with Cactus Asphalt, a division of Cactus Transport, Inc. of Tolleson, and Sunland Inc. Asphalt and Sealcoating of Tempe.

An inmate telephone services contract for the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility is expected to be extended with ICSolutions from San Antonio, Texas.

Detention facility maintenance services are introduced to be renewed with CGL Facility Maintenance, LLC from Atlanta, Georgia, extending the contract for one year.

Gravel crushing services are expected to be renewed with Perco Rock Company of Panguitch, Utah for the production and stockpiling of gravel to be used in Mohave County’s road maintenance program for one year.

The county’s contract for water testing will be reassigned to ProChemTech International Inc. of Brockway, Pennsylvania for the remainder of the contract. The reason is the merger of previously contracted Arizona Chemical Technologies International with ProChemTech.

Supervisors will consider the agreement with the U.S. Geological Survey, Arizona Water Science Center, United States Department of Interior for the continuation of the nearly completed USGS groundwater flow model of the Hualapai Groundwater Basin. The cost has been shared by the county and the city, and the city has already approved paying its share.

The board will also receive an update from County Public Health Director Denise Burley regarding recent issues, action, events and county responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.