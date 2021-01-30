Obituary | George William Clinch “Bill”

George William Clinch “Bill” passed away Jan. 14, 2021. He was 83. Bill was born to George William and Alta Irene (Tuttle) Clinch on July 29, 1937 in the City of Bell, California.

Bill was in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War. He moved to Kingman in 1999 and belonged to VFW Post 3516, American Legion Post 14 and the Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Clinch of Kingman; and his daughter, Cheri Parral of Bellflower, California.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Holly Robertson and Kimberley Skall; sister, Loretta McCalman; and foster brother, Jack Garrett.



He was also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge the many friends Bill had. There are too many to name but we/you know who you are! We love you as much as Bill did. We are here for you just as you were always there for him.

Services will be Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:40 a.m. at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial.