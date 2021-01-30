OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sun, Jan. 31
Weather  36.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary | Johnny Lee Bridges

Johnny Lee Bridges

Johnny Lee Bridges

Originally Published: January 30, 2021 6:34 p.m.

Johnny Lee Bridges passed on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Johnny loved life, but lived for his family, friends and his various organizations such as the Kingsmen.

Johnny was born April 29, 1948 in Rosa Rita, New Mexico to Benny and Laverne Bridges. He was raised throughout Arizona settling in Kingman his junior year in high school. His fondest memories growing up were his annual summer trips to Oklahoma where he spent his time running through the woods and playing with his cousins.

Out of high school, Johnny went to work as an electrician for the Duval Mine. After the mine closed, John worked several jobs before landing his career as an insurance agent for Farmers.

Johnny was married twice, and had four children and eight grandchildren. He was the first to father triplets in Mohave County.

Johnny didn’t know a stranger. He loved to crack a joke and always placed a smile on faces. John would never turn down helping out a friend, family member or stranger if he had the means to help.

There will be a private ceremony for family and friends, followed by a celebration of life. Date, time and place to be announced.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State