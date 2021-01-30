Obituary | Johnny Lee Bridges

Johnny Lee Bridges passed on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Johnny loved life, but lived for his family, friends and his various organizations such as the Kingsmen.

Johnny was born April 29, 1948 in Rosa Rita, New Mexico to Benny and Laverne Bridges. He was raised throughout Arizona settling in Kingman his junior year in high school. His fondest memories growing up were his annual summer trips to Oklahoma where he spent his time running through the woods and playing with his cousins.

Out of high school, Johnny went to work as an electrician for the Duval Mine. After the mine closed, John worked several jobs before landing his career as an insurance agent for Farmers.

Johnny was married twice, and had four children and eight grandchildren. He was the first to father triplets in Mohave County.

Johnny didn’t know a stranger. He loved to crack a joke and always placed a smile on faces. John would never turn down helping out a friend, family member or stranger if he had the means to help.

There will be a private ceremony for family and friends, followed by a celebration of life. Date, time and place to be announced.