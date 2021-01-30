Obituary Notice | Allen Barker
Originally Published: January 30, 2021 6:29 p.m.
Allen Barker passed away Jan. 15, 2021. He was 79. Allen was born July, 29, 1942 in Gel Flora, Wisconsin.
Most Read
- Harbor Freight Tools to open in old K-mart building in Kingman
- Highways treacherous, school cancelled as winter storm strikes Kingman
- Mohave County Superior Court warns of scam
- Embry to provide vaccinations in Kingman, Havasu and Bullhead
- More wet weather in forecast for Kingman
- More than 100 Kingman water customers disconnected
- National Weather Service: Snow possible in Kingman on Monday
- Tour bus rolls near Dolan Springs
- COVID-19 vaccines now available to 75-and-older age group in Mohave County
- 2 dead in Kingman after personal property argument
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: