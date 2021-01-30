Obituary | William Bailey West IV (Bo)

William Bailey West IV (Bo) passed away Jan. 27, 2021 in Kingman, Arizona. He was born on Dec. 26, 1959 in Trinidad, Colorado, then moved to Kingman at a very young age. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1977.

Bo is proud to be a Navy veteran who served on the USS Constellation for four years. He then worked at Ford Proving Grounds for three years, and General Cable for 27 years.

He is preceded in death by his father, William Bailey West III. He is survived by Rhonda, his wife of 43 years; his children, DaLaina (Jay) Burhans, William Bailey West V (Lynnea), and Emily (Roger) Gonzales; grandchildren Coltun, Jenna, Brycen, Westin, Dawson, Hayden, Jade, Everly and a great-grandbaby on the way; his mother, Patricia West; and sister, Peggy Uriz.

Graveside services will be held at Mountain View Cemetery in Kingman on Monday, Feb. 1, at 1 p.m.