Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, July 02
Community blood drives slated for Kingman area

Kingman-area residents will have five opportunities to donate blood in July. (Adobe image)

Originally Published: July 1, 2021 2:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Five community blood drives will be held in the Kingman area in July to help meet a critical need for blood, according to a news release from Vitalant blood services.

“All blood types are critically needed, especially type O blood. There is a severe shortage of type O blood,” Vitalant wrote.

Blood drives are slated for:

  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 19 at VFW Post 2555, 6068 W. Supai Drive in Golden Valley.
  • 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in the dining room at Elks Lodge 468, 900 Gates Ave. in Kingman.
  • 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 in the meeting room at Kingman/Golden Valley Association of Realtors, 1923 Kino Ave. in Kingman.
  • 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 28 in the fellowship hall at Kingman First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road in Kingman.

There is no waiting period to give blood after receiving an FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccine. You must be age 16 or older to donate.

To make an appointment visit donors.vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

