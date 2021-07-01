COVID making a comeback in Mohave County

KINGMAN – COVID-19 is making a comeback in Mohave County despite vaccines being readily available.

The 76 new cases and one death reported by the Mohave County Department of Public health on Wednesday, June 30 raised the seven-day total to 222 cases. That’s up from 144 cases in each of the prior seven-day reporting periods.

The newly deceased is a middle-aged resident of the Kingman medical service area in the 40-49 age range. Only 3% of the 654 COVID deaths in the county involved patients under the age of 50.

Of the 76 new cases, which covered the two-day period between noon on Monday, June 28 and noon on Wednesday, June 30, 19 were in the expansive Kingman medical service area. The total included four patients in the age groups over 60 that have proven to be more vulnerable to complications from the virus.

The Kingman-area cases included five in the 20-29 age range, three each ages 30-39 and 40-49, two each ages 0-10 and 60-69, and one each ages 11-19, 50-59, 70-79 and 80-89.

The Lake Havasu City area experienced the most new cases of the county’s four medical service areas with 31, including 11 in the more-susceptible age groups over 60.

There were also 25 new cases in the Bullhead City service area, and one in the Arizona Strip.

The number of new cases in the county had leveled off. In the seven-day period ending Wednesday, June 23 the county reported 144 new cases and two deaths, the same number of cases logged between June 10 and June 16, when three deaths occurred.

The steady stream of cases in the county comes despite vaccines being readily available for all persons age 12 and older. There were 122 cases and five deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 9, and 83 cases and six deaths in the week ending Wednesday, June 2.

The Arizona Department of Health Services was reporting Thursday, July 1 that 80,013 Mohave County residents have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, which amounts to 36.9% of all county residents. About 67,000 county residents are now fully vaccinated.

According to the county’s website, Bullhead City has suffered the most with 200 coronavirus deaths. It is followed by Lake Havasu City with 153, Kingman with 152, Fort Mohave with 59, Golden Valley with 33 and Mohave Valley with 21. The locations of the remaining deaths are not specified by the county on its website.

Broken down by cities and communities, the county has recorded 6,355 cases for Lake Havasu City, 5,245 for Bullhead City, 4,791 for Kingman, 1,774 for Fort Mohave, 1,151 for Golden Valley, 833 for Mohave Valley and 450 for Beaver Dam/Littlefield/Colorado City. There have also been 149 cases in Topock, 56 in Meadview, 53 in Dolan Springs and 39 in Yucca. The locations of the remaining cases are not specified.

The age of the average COVID-19 victim in the county is 74.8 years, while the age of the average patient is 47.3 years. The case fatality rate in the county is 3%, meaning 30 of every 1,000 individuals who have contracted the virus have died. Approximately 10% of Mohave County residents are known to have been infected.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 18,188 residents are known to have recovered from the virus, according to county health officials.

County health officials have logged 21,477 coronavirus cases since the first local case was reported on March 24, 2020, while the Arizona Department of Health Services has recorded 23,809 cases in the county. The county counts 654 deaths, while the state reports 753. Of Arizona’s 15 counties, Mohave has recorded the fifth most cases.

According to daily testing data from AZDHS for Wednesday, June 30, there were 45 new cases from 500 tests for a positivity rate of 9%.

The positivity rate in the county was 12% (47/408) on Thursday, June 24; 7% (26/359) on Friday, June 25; 1% (2/380) on Saturday, June 26; 24% (43/179) on Sunday, June 27; 23% (39/167) on Monday, June 28; and 14% (46/340) on Tuesday, June 29.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 206,918 tests have been conducted on county residents and 11.8% have been positive, according to AZDHS.

Statewide on Thursday, July 1, AZDHS was reporting three new deaths and 472 new cases from 14,439 tests for a positivity rate of 3%. More than 895,000 Arizonans have contracted the virus and 17,939 have died.

Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University of Medicine was reporting nearly 33.7 million confirmed cases and 604,719 deaths the morning of Thursday, July 1.

Globally, Johns Hopkins was reporting 3,949,260 deaths from more than 182 million confirmed cases on Thursday, July 1.

All adults are now eligible to receive the vaccine, and the county reports that the shots are readily available. A list of providers that receive vaccine from the county can be found at https://bit.ly/39gxPYJ.

Kingman Regional Medical Center now accepts walk-ins for free vaccinations for persons ages 18 and older at its COVID Services office, located at the southeast corner of Stockton Hill Road and Detroit Avenue in Kingman. COVID Services is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Children age 12-17 must make appointments and be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Vaccines for ages 12-17 are now available at Uptown Drug and KRMC’s COVID Services office at 3116 Stockton Hill Road, and appointments are required.

To curtail virus spread, public health officials recommend that the unvaccinated maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from others, wash their hands thoroughly and frequently, and wear a face covering when social distancing isn’t possible.

For some patients, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, or no symptoms at all.

For others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Some individuals with the virus exhibit no symptoms, but are still capable of transmitting the disease.

The Kingman service area includes Kingman, New-Kingman/Butler, Chloride, Valentine, Meadview, Wikieup, Yucca, White Hills, Hackberry, Peach Springs.